Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
create scene for some of my cameras on nvr is not possible!when would this feature be possible?the module to activate/deactivate recording exist on the settings of the nvr, so it must be possible to add this to “create a scene”i have 8 cameras on nvr but don’t want to deactivate all for a specific scene. And do it manually is not easy for my children and me also thanks for your answer and solution!
@user_751391348437122_751391348437122 Scene feature is only available on the Android/Ios applications.
@joseph_1979 Hi, I know, I use iOS. but it doesn’t exist to manage cameras on NVR separately!can this be developed?or is there another solution
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!