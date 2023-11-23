Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Dear Community,I contact you to share an issue raised on the Reolink Mobile App (4.41.0.4.20231023).I can't connect to my NVR from:
I can connect to my NVR when using:
I have identified a workaround :
It was working perfectly well several weeks ago, before Reolink application update.UID is enabled for the camera.Have you observed the same behaviour ?Have you identified a fix ?Many thanks for your help !
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!