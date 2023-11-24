Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Reolink App v4.41 Released
I currently I have 5 POE cameras and 1 doorbell connected to my NVR. I added all my cameras to the Reolink app by adding the NVR. No issues seeing the feeds for each camera including the doorbell. The issue I am having is that I can't setup my doorbell as a doorbell to control it as such. When I try to scan the QR code in the app it just doesn't want to add the doorbell.What am I missing here?
