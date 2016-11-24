Reolink Year in Review 2023
I use the NVR (NVR RLN8-410, build 1609240) to record from my cameras, but I don't really use the NVR interface, I use the Reolink Client (V7.1.2.43).This morning I downloaded a few file to my laptop, and noticed one large one (1.27G, about 22 minutes) didn't finish and showed -1 instead.I started it again, and it showed finished with no errros, however, when I went to watch it, it was only a 1:47. I downloaded it again, and it failed. I tried again and it finished without error, but was only 1:04. I've tried repeatedly, and most of the time it errors (-1), and everytime is says finished, it's anywhere from a few seconds to less than two minutes. I've watched it, and it always takes a while and goes up to 99% before saying finished, so there's no indication of a problem. I found another file that is also over 1G, and it does the same thing. It could be happening on smaller files, I haven't checked. My NVR is setup to record a minute after motion, and I noticed a couple of files less than a minute, and one as small as 10 seconds, which shouldn't happen.I tried downloading from the NVR using USB, and it seems to work on the few files I tested, however, that's not how I intend to use this system since the NVR is in another building.Now, I can't trust it to download files correctly. I don't want to have to crosscheck every file I download to make sure it actually fully downloaded. I'm not sure how long this has been going on and what I might have missed.What can we do to fix this?Richard.
I reinstalled Relink Client V7.1.2.40 and it was able to download the two large files I used for testing without a problem.It seems a bug was introduced from V7.1.2.40 to V7.1.2.43 that effects downloads from a NVR, especially on larger files.
I can't believe a week and a half and no response from reolink.BTW, I just downloaded the latest V7.1.2.44 and it still has the problem.Using V7.1.2.44, I tried to downloaded a 30 minute (1.73GB) video from my NVR. No warning or error, yet I ended up with a 7:30 minute (443MB) video instead of 30 minutes.
Hi RichardSorry did not reply earlier.We've tested on our side and did not recur the problem you reported yet. We released new firmware version N161104 for NVR, please try upgrade your NVR and check if the problem continues. Any update please keep us informed here or send us email to support@reolink.comAt the same time, we will report this issue to our R&D for further tests.
Still having issues with this, Stuff like this and how horrible the PC app is, is why im moving away from installing and recommending Reolink camera's.
