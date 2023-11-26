Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hello, is it possible to restrict Ptz so that I cannot film in certain areas? I don't want to be able to film in public spaces.
@david-g_50643102680 Depends which camera you have? In TrackMix and E1 OD Pro there is the horizontal tracking range.
@joseph_1979 There's an rlc-823a for Christmas
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!