Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
please reolink OFF/delete all reolink cameras SHARE CAMERA from system app/client. So dangeroushow about, when buy a reolink camera, inside the box, customer will have a PRIVATE UID. IF, if.. a customer wants to share reolink camera, then person needs to download app, then we GIVE our UID OR code.arlo, eufy,///dont have. Reolink share camera, is so dangerous...NO privacy
@meandmycats_505778557264104 I quite like having the SHARE function within the App
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!