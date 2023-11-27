Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I have a Duo 2 POE and trying to setup time lapse function but not showing on the options. Is this because it is connected to POE and if so how do I set it up to work? Thanks for any help
@benm_393766597456026 It does support time lapse as stated in https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/900002907866-Which-Cameras-Support-Time-Lapse/
@joseph_1979 Thanks for your reply, I don't get any options on the camera for time lapse feature and have updated latest firmware
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!