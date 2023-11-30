Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
problem: I want to read car tags at night, however the Tag light is so bright the contrast and brightness can provide any help. the problem the sensor is exposed to too much light to get a reading legible. Solutions: xcolor maybe software tool in the reolink pc software or other software offerings. mobile app. Camera setting to threshold the camera image whereby eliminating the over brightness.(a shot in the dark?)
@user_752416289910961_752416289910961 If this is your primordial requirement then I suggest you to find a camera with License plate recognition. There are plenty of such cameras but a bit expensive.
