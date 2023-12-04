Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Hi,I have the latest version of the reolink app on my phone.There he shows all my cameras. I have 5, all connected with UTP, all different IP addresses.But it is glitching for one camera (RLC-810A).That camera is sometimes shown correctly, but sometimes the feed from another, always the same camera (RLC-1212A) is shown there.Also sometimes the description from that camera is shown.Another strange thing is that he disables the push messages on that camera, from time to time.Do you have an idea what I can try? Thanks in advanceMatt
