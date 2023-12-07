Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I came here searching for a solution for the same problem with my RLC-823 as discussed some years ago in post RLC-423 Disable Autofocus. Just like the original author, I really would like to disable the autofocus of my camera. When it is raining, I get crystal clear 4k HD video of rain drops...
@user_766069324816607_766069324816607 I suggest you to email support. Use Reolink windows client and go to maintenance. Turn off auto focus and disable reboot schedule.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!