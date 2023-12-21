Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
I'm going to make a label for the doorbell b**ton (cos there are other flats/it isn't as clear as we want it to be which b**ton to push for our place).I already know how to make round stickers from other community group/pricing labels I've done, and have software to make a full page of the same round design (that can also just do 1). I also have transparent stickies to put over it and make it weatherproof. I just needed to go measure the b**ton; its 1" / 25.4mm (not including the LED-lit ring around it). If you don't have round printable sheets of sticky labels (or white ones to print the label on and clear ones on top to waterproof it) you could cut out some paper and a disc of sticky-tape (or smaller) e.g. 25mm wide roll of sellotape/other branded one. I aim to make it look as professional as possible, and I think there's no risk to the doorbell in heat or usage terms (if sticker was too big or thick it could stick the b**ton and the facia around it making it harder to press, or make the round ring LED not so visible).
@user_768990797754519_768990797754519 Good.
