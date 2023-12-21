Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Hey folks,Looking for faster real-time loading and smoother playback? We've got the upgrade! Our E1 Outdoor Pro, RLC-811WA, and RLC-810WA cameras now pack a punch with the latest WiFi 6 technology! What does this mean for you? Let's get into the specifics:Swift 4K image transfers: Feel the speed of Wi-Fi 6 as it supercharges 4K image transfers. No more pixelated moments—just crystal-clear details even in the darkest corners of your property.Lag-free 4K live streaming: Say goodbye to delays! With Wi-Fi 6, enjoy real-time monitoring with minimal delay. Whether it's checking who's at the door or keeping an eye on your surroundings, experience the immediacy you've always wanted.Seamless playback: Missed something crucial? Don't worry. Wi-Fi 6 ensures smooth playback without annoying buffering. Relive every moment without interruptions.What do you think of Wi-Fi 6? Let us know!Learn more: https://reolink.club/E1OutdoorPro-COM
