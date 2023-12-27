Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Hi,When watching a camera in the Windows client application, are there any keyboard shortcuts to control the PTZ functions? For example use the arrow keys for panning / tilting, or the plus / minus keys for zoom in / zoom out? I tried many combinations but nothing seems to work...Thanks!
