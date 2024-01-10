Reolink Year in Review 2023
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
W11, 3 poe cameras, 5 streams. after around 2 hours this error will popup. The application will continue to run but will start to have a memory leak and will keep increasing the memory usage. At the same time the lag of the streams will increase and the streams will start to stop for several secondsJavscript error : uncaught exception : error read ECONNRESET at TCP.onStreamRead (node internal/stream_base_commons:217:20)
@user_778152629846158_778152629846158 This error message indicates a network-related issue that occurs when a connection between your PC and the cams is unexpectedly reset from the camera side. It occurred while trying to read data from a network connection. I suggest you to report it to Reolink support. I have seen members complaining that v8.14.x sometimes have memory leaks....maybe they don't flush buffers after an error crops up.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!