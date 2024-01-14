Reolink Year in Review 2023
As the t*tle says. I've already been through the chime replacement process with Reolink. The new chime worked for a short period of time. Then nothing.So I decided to do some digging and found that enabling RTSP for use with Blue Iris makes the doorbell lose chime functionality. I've tested this multiple times to confirm. What can be done?Thanks
I have figured out that I can use RTMP and still have chime functionality. I suppose this is how I will run this setup until I can find a better way or a better doorbell camera....
