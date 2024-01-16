Reolink Year in Review 2023
Hello, I'm trying to start client when windows start. I achieve with command: start /max "" "C:\Program Files (x86)\Reolink\reolink.exe"but in order to hide the sidebar I have to manually collapse it . is there a way to do it automatically?
@user_781074242527474_781074242527474 Reolink client won't run in minimise mode. You can create a shortcut and set it to run in min mode and then use cmd start Reolink.lnk.
@joseph_1979 Hello Joseph, thank you for reply. I don't want it minimized. I want it Maximized, but when the client opens, by default shows the sidebar where all the cams are shown. What I want is hide that sidebar
