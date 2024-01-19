Reolink Year in Review 2023
Are there some issues on the reolink side. As I am saying many dnssec failures and my dns is blocking access to reolink because of this. Also its causing a large amount of dns traffic where my cameras keep calling out to dns and failing because of dnssec errors. I have had reolink cameras for over a year and never seen this.
