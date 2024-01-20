Reolink Year in Review 2023
Hi All,I'm not sure if anyone else has experienced this problem, but my Argus 3 Pro camera keeps recording very frequently without sending an alert. Upon reviewing the recorded video, I couldn't identify any moving objects, and I even tried lowering the sensitivity setting, but it didn't resolve the issue.I don't use an SD card, so the camera records to the cloud only. I've also configured a non-detection zone. Interestingly, when there is a moving object, such as a person, it correctly detects the motion, sends an alarm, and records it as expected. However, most of the time, it continues to record without triggering an alarm.
@rocky-wei_268761560592519 if you have the latest Android client v4.43.0.5, enable the motion tag and play in high resolution. You shall see what caused the triggering. Do you have motion enabled? I have the Argus 3 Pro and I only persons and pets detection are enabled.
