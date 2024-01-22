Reolink Year in Review 2023
Just purchased Duo 2 LTE + SP for a 20 month construction project that I want to do a time lapse video of. The suggested "construction" time-lapse that comes up on the app suggests a 9 second video, others I've used suggest just a photo. I'm concerned a 9 second video every daylight hour for 20 months would be too long. Anyone have any suggestions?
