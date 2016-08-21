Reolink updates
hi - we have multiple people who need to view the cameras via remote apps but I'd like them to have read-only views for the features with only our admin controlling the technical changes. Is it possible to create multiple logins with different permissions?
Hi, you can add the users as the common user in the Reolink Client then they can only view the cameras, also you can manage them in the Manage User. The path is Device Settings->Add User(do not ticket the administrator), refer to follow pics:
Yes, you can create multiple logins with different permissions for camera access. Set up user roles like "Admin" for full control retro bowl and "Viewer" for read-only access to ensure security.
