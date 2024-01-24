Reolink Year in Review 2023
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I'm installing 3 RLC-510 cameras. They have individual runs to the PoE switch from Planet (Taiwan). I noticed that the cameras go offline once in a while and then come back. The same happens to other PDs connected to the switch.So its definitely an issue with the switch and I have been in touch with Planet. Even though the specs indicate the switch is compatible with the cameras (802.3af, 48V, active) the supplier says there may be a compatibility issue.Is anyone successfully using PoE switches from Planet? Any issues with them?
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!