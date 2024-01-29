Reolink Year in Review 2023
Hi, does anyone know what this icon means in the timeline on the iOS app? Looks like the siren icon on the camera, except the camera I’m using doesn’t have a siren and it has appeared many times on the timeline? thanks
@user_778662658031770_778662658031770 It is the siren icon (or sound test). Maybe there is a bug in the application. I suggest you to raise this with support attaching a screenshot.
