Calling all nature lovers, adventure seekers, and wildlife enthusiasts:Go Ranger PT is now available! Time to go wild with the first 4K 4G LTE camo wildlife camera with a 360° all-around view!Official Website: https://reolink.club/GoRangerPT-COMAmazon Store: https://amzn.to/3Sh8rZlKey Features:1. 4K 8MP Ultra HD:Watch wildlife activities live in 4K 360° view remotely.2. Standalone:Go wireless with solar/battery power and 4G for off-grid wilderness areas.3. Animal Detection & Recognition:Free animal (buck/doe/turkey) recognition for instant notifications.4. 355° Pan & 90° Tilt:Capture the wild in every direction. Up to 64 Preset points can be preset as the monitoring routine. The camera will go back to the guard point automatically after each pan & tilt.5. No-Glow Night Vision:F1.6 aperture & invisible 940nm IR lights ensure 4K night captures without disrupting wildlife.6. Power Optimization Settings:Activate depth-sleep mode to save 50% power by preventing camera-tower communication when not in use (notifications for motion events remain active, configurable in Settings).Ready to explore the wildlife? Which feature are you most intrigued by? Share your thoughts below!
