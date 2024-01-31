Reolink Year in Review 2023
A few days ago I have updated the software it has this timer function again the live stream stops after five minutes before when I updated it was showing live view continuously this option now How to finish I want continuous live view for 24 hours
@user_786298389987560_786298389987560 For battery operated cameras, the communication is released after 5 minutes and user is prompted if he/she wants to keep the session. This is used to save battery.You may submit your support. I have already told them this should be an option and user selectable.
