The terms and conditions on the Android app changed and forced me accept before getting into the app proper today, and they didn't offer a "here's what changed" section or explanation. It's quite a long document and in kinda legal style, so most people I'm sure just click accept. But I wanted to dig a little - and getting at the text from the app was harder - why no copy paste on that reolink/link to the terms so it can open in your own browser if you for instance prefer to read it with different style or with a tool that helps you for accessibility?So I copy-pasted them into documents and used a free comparison tool website to look at the differences. Its mostly formatting and re-wording without changing the meaning (but I am not a lawyer), and being more explicit (e.g. "Reolink" instead of "this" or "our"), and that anyone who hacks your account or other person with non-consensual access isn't seen as legit user of services, or a "p[censored]word holder" who would be allowed to use it (multiple places where one possible interpretation allowed that before). Sometimes the wording is just made more explicit and less standard-legalese, e.g. from "Your rights" ... "may not be used for commercial activities" and are "non-transferrable", reworded to "You may not resell"... or otherwise "make available for third parties".The general pattern of changes how I see it, is of internationalisation (rewording or removing USA-specific terms to be more general), tightening up/being more explicit about what the reverse-engineering parts refer to and that they can terminate services for it.Summary of differences I spotted that were slightly less than trivial:New "harmful or objectionable" term in ways you aren't allowed to use the serviceInstead of "please contact us" if you find any unauthorized use, its "You agree to notify us immediately", noting the standard "Reolink will not be liable for any loss or damage"More explicit about "decompiling or reverse engineering"Added "We reserve the right, in our sole discretion, to refuse service, terminate accounts, cancel orders, or terminate your rights to use Reolink Services."There's a big set of changes under where "Prohibited Contents and Behaviours" section is now removing USA-specific terms relating to the cons[censored]ution and following laws (those obviously apply anyway, but only in USA).
I can't link to my comparison but I used draftable (free online service that can compare documents, after I saved each one copy-pasted into a Word doc). Remember, I'm not a lawyer, and I might have missed something or misrepresented but I did my best to check it (for my own satisfaction) given the things I care about more/less. If you're a company, or likely to otherwise have notably different use or engagement with the services than me (who is a resident in the UK), I recommend you do your own checks.
@user_768990797754519_768990797754519 So what is your issue?
