So I want to pull in the RTSP stream to frigate on my TrueNAS system. I am currently using Eufy cameras and want to brurn them in a dumpster and dont get me statred on the idiots htey call their support and the fact that they leave RTSP streams wide open with no username or p[censored]word required.... yeah. I get that Reolink cameras support RTSP but I had a few questions based on my limited knowledge. I see that they support a live stream and a sub stream. I cannot find out what resolutions that these stream at for each stream and FPS. With Frigate I would like to record 24x7 the highest quality stream and then do object detection (Using coral TPU) on the lower quality stream. THis is the setup I want so a few questions:
I know I have Eufy cameras that are 4K and as soon as I enable RTSP it brings the entire camera down to 1K even when viewing the live stream on the app. Very diappointing plus all their cameras only do 15FPS. Eufy only has one live0 stream that is 1K/15fps and there is no option to change it, RTSP is either enabele or not. Also features are so salt and peppered across their entire lineup it is impossible to tell what cameras support what features. I am just looking for a new set of cameras that I don't have to hunt and peck for features I can jsut trust the same features exist on all wired cameras.
@user_786755662381241_786755662381241 Check out this link https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/360011355833-How-to-Get-Low-Battery-Alert-via-Push-on-Reolink-App/#:~:text=When%20the%20battery%20percentage%20of,Reolink%20server%20to%20Reolink%20App.Set the clear mode in high res/bitrate and fps (h264Preview_01_main or h265Preview_01_main depends on codec used ..see specs). Similarly set the highest values for the fluent mode (h264Preview_01_sub). You can use VLC to check the resolution and fps. Check this link https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/360007010473-How-to-Live-View-Reolink-Cameras-via-VLC-Media-Player/Don't forget to enable RTSP from network menu.
