Reolink Year in Review 2023
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.43 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Can we have a push. Notification setting so I can just get system notifications for low batteries etc? My cameras are looking at / into bird boxes so don't need Vehicle, person or other. But want to make sure battery is not low.
@tucker3738_367076416745686 You shall receive a push message notification as explained in https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/360011355833-How-to-Get-Low-Battery-Alert-via-Push-on-Reolink-App/#:~:text=When%20the%20battery%20percentage%20of,Reolink%20server%20to%20Reolink%20App.
The Reolink Windows client has a menu item for "Battery" that shows the approximate percent remaining.The Reolink smart phone client also reports battery level.Both of my battery camera have a 20 minute "Warning Threshold". My guess is that the camera will make some sort of notice appear when the battery level drops under that?????(Can't be specific because my battery cameras are connected to USB power supplies because I got fed up with messing with batteries a couple of years ago and simply cannot remember that far back.)I agree that it would be convenient if the device would send an alert when the battery level drops below a value specified by the owner.Have you let a camera drain the battery and observed what happens when the battery gets low?
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!