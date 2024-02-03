Reolink Year in Review 2023
I am interested to find out the answer cos this is what i am after. Not found it, so i thought I’d ask about the ultimate camera that would meet my requirement. The aim is to prevent a thief or catch a thief. My home is slightly isolated, with few neighbours, so the following features are very important for me:Siren, motion sensor light or just lighting, 2 way-audio, metal housing (so it cannot be knocked or broken when hit with a stick or pole), SD card slot, save via FTP server, up to 30 m view, clarity (perhaps 8 MP), poe, wide angle view, with solar panel as optional. Is there a single Reolink camera that meets all of these?
Some things to consider:Only RLC cameras include the FTP feature. Battery power cameras do not.Only RLC cameras have an option for PoE. Battery powered cameras are compatible with solar panels.This would seem to eliminate battery cameras from consideration.As far as sirens go, "I guess, maybe." In a dense neighborhood, sirens would seriously annoy the neighbors if they are set off by wandering wildlife, people walking down the sidewalk, etc.In an isolated neighborhood, a "smash and grab" thief may ignore sirens.The spotlight feature may help reinforce the fact that "there are cameras here" and help deter random attempts at entry.In addition to cameras, I installed a traditional security system which is monitored. If the smoke detectors go off, they call the fire department. If the entry sensors go off, they call the police department. (and yes, that actually works in my town). This is not cheap. About $300/year plus the annual city "alarm fee".
