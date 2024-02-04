Reolink Year in Review 2023
Help.I have set up RLN8-410 with 4 reolink cameras that appears to function ok.However i am trying to also display the output from 4 other previously installed cameras. They are all fixed IP addresses and set with onvif enabled. Most of the older cameras , are set up on wifi with fixed IP on the same network.They display ok, albeit intermittently. I suspect this is due to the wificonnection being lost. However every time they disconnect the NVR channel data is lost. Is that normal?The Reolink RLC-511w i have also seems to work ok.The big problem i have is with the IE20. Has anyone managed to get a geek IE20 camera with onvif turned on to actually display on a NVR 810 as everything I have tried fails to produce a display on the monitor. Using other 3rd party s/w vendors works fine so I know the camera is outputting correctly. RTSP and onvif are turned on and ports on both set to 8080. I also notice that the NVR often loses the connection with PC client and android client especially if both connect at same time. Is this normal?Wasted a few days now on all this already. I mistakenly thought using Reolink would be a good choice but it all seems so glitch. Any help advice appreciated.
@2ways2brich_785288900964491 You need to ensure that WIFI is strong at the cameras locations. Try to use 2.4G and check if you have any channel congestion. You may check this by installing WiFi analyser from playstore. And Reolink NVR is meant to manage Reolink cameras.
@joseph_1979 Thanks Joseph for taking the time to respond. I agree on the wifi comments and one camera is at the end of garden so that may need resolving.However all the other cameras have good signal and no congestion. I also note your obvious comment on the NVR is for Reolink cameras. However i thought reolink devices including NVR will recognise or work with OVNIF so I don't understand why the IeE20 won't connect and the others do and you have offered no possible areas or suggestions as to what issues to look for . I keep getting failed to connect response.You also did not comment onHowever every time they disconnect the NVR channel data is lost. Is that normal?orI also notice that the NVR often loses the connection with PC client and android client especially if both connect at same time. Is this normal?Thanks
