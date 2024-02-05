Reolink Year in Review 2023
When I set/change a (non) detection zone the new settings are not working accurately.I have done some experimenting and it looks like the detection area is ofsett a few meters from the actual trigger area. Also it looks like some previous settings for areas are still saved ..... A reboot/factory reset does not change this issue.What else can I try or is this a software issue by Reolink?PS. I have my camera zoomed in 5x and when sooming out, the actual detection zone on the realink app changes ...... PS. As the camera is filming from above the door, it has difficulty recognising humans .... and as there is no possibility to delay other things p[censored]ing, I either miss alarts or get to many .... so can I request the software engineers to create a delay detection option for all movement? Camera/firmware details below:RLC-811AWindows 11, Reolink client: v8.14.2 95270005L27H12WObuild 23101654IPC_560B158MPv3.1.0.0v3.1.0.2784_23101654IPC_560B158MPS16AFOE1W011000000
@pjsmit_155286146154639 I just received the RLC811WA and will conduct respective tests when I shall be back home. In order to see if there are any newer firmware I suggest you to email support on support @ reolink . Com (delete spaces as site doesn't allow me to add url or emails). Note that once you changed the zoom the non detection zone area is impacted. You need to revert back to the zoom position where you have created.In order to avoid numerous false alerts it is recommended to turn off any motion detection and base your detection on AI. Moreover you have the alarm delay for each object type. You can increase the one for person to 1 or 2 seconds. I have an RLC511WA at the main entrance and had to increase the alarm delay to avoid false alarms for human detection. Thereafter I rarely had any false detection on the RLC511WA.
@joseph_1979 Thank you for your ideas!I have emailed support before and yes, they send me a newer firmware version (IPC_560B158MP.2784_23101654.RLC-811A.IMX415.8MP.AF.REOLINK.pak) than is offered on the website. This did not resolve the issue.I have deleted all detection areas, zoomed in and out, did a hard factory reset, but still somehow the new detection zones are 1-2 meter off ..... and somewhat not predictable.AI with delay would be a good solution, but in my case the camera is filming from the top and does not recognise humans .... so the delay cannot be used. So I get false alarms ALL the time.I hope you have more ideas after your testing....PS. I also have a 511 and no issues with that one.
