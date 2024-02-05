Reolink Year in Review 2023
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.43 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I have a Reolink NVR RLN8-410 Hw # N2MB02, Cfg ver. 3.0.0.0, Fw ver. 3.0.0.93_20120723. I purchased a Reolink Doorbell, which forks fine through your web based App. The camera name shows up in the device list on the NVR, but I am unable to connect to it. I repeatedly get a Connection Failed error. I've tried using the web app, I've tried using the NVR UI, and I've tried with a direct doorbell to NVR connection. Any suggestions? My intention was to be able to record on the NVR and not use a memory card.
@george-winston_462886334173375 You need to upgrade tge fw of the NVR. Check this link https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/16279637037081-Which-NVRs-Support-Reolink-Video-Doorbell-PoE-WiFi/
@joseph_1979 Thank you Joseph, I was able to successfully upgrade to the most recent fw. The NVR rebooted itself and automatically recognized and connected the doorbell. All is well, now.Thanks again.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!