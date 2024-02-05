Reolink Year in Review 2023
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Reolink App v4.43 Released
I would like to set up my Argus PT Ultra to detect motion or pixel changes, without the PIR sensor, having the camera look through a gl[censored] window or door. This is the detection method used in my E1 Zoom cameras and is very effective.I find that there is no appropriate setup for this and the PIR is the only sensor i.e. no camera firmware to use this type of feature.The PC Client appears to support this type of detection, yet the camera doesn't.
@krs03_329168595349694 On all Reolink battery operated cameras, detection is based on PIR.
