HiLast week, I bought a new Argus PT camera but cannot connect to 2.4Ghz WiFi network.My AP is a Ubiquiti FlexHD (version 6.6.55), I disabled the 5GHz band and uses the security protocol WPA2 (WPA2-PSK is not listed).Is the encryption method WPA2-PSK the same or compatible with WPA2?The defined p[censored]word length is 12 characters with a combination of numbers, letters and special characters.Are all the following special characters supported:+ > ) # ?Any known issues by using this combination of devices?Best regards,Chris
@user_784282903113934_784282903113934 There is no restrictions on p[censored]word characters as stated in https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/900000585986-What-is-the-Requirements-of-the-Protection-P[censored]word-for-Reolink-Client/#:~:text=Applies%20to%3A%20All%20Reolink%20cameras,no%20restrictions%20on%20special%20characters.Basically the WPA2 is the security protocol and the encryption methods are TKIP and AES, each of which uses a shared key.
