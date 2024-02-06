Reolink Year in Review 2023
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.43 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Has anyone connected a Trackmix POE to Blue Iris? Blue Iris sees my cameras IP address and when I go through the setup I get the following results and no connections. I have gone through all of the tutorials with different settings online and still not get it to connect.Any help would be appreciatedOpening 168.68.67 port 80...HTTP Get / request...TimeoutOpening 168.68.67 port 8000...ONVIF GetSystemDateAndTimeHTTP 12002Checking for common cameras...Foscam FI86xx/98xx compatible?Foscam FI89xx compatible?Foscam FI9821 V2 compatible?Foscam FI9821 media port compatible?Cantonk port 34567?RTSP port open?No automatic configuration madeDone
@user_752529281204392_752529281204392 CHeck out these linkshttps://www.reddit.com/r/reolinkcam/comments/15gbkxy/reolink_fisheye_poe_camera_fep_now_available_on/https://www.reddit.com/r/reolinkcam/comments/wg8oua/trackmix_and_blue_iris/
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!