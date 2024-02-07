Reolink Year in Review 2023
I recently purchased a Reolink Argus PT camera and have it set up on my driveway. The build is 23072620 and everything is up to date according to the app. I am finding it will record motion but most of the time it will not continue to record beyond the set minimum "Post-Motion Record Duration" (I've tried 8/15 and 30 seconds). As an example, a person can continue to move in the field and is detected according to the beta motion mark but will stop recording after the set post motion even though the person is still moving. I have all sensitivity settings at 100%, no non-detection zones set, no privacy masks, no minimum/maximum objects set and the "Reduce false alarms" is off. My memory card is set to overwrite but is not even close to being full. Am I missing something? Should the camera not continue to record as long as there is motion detected?
@user_767315643302074_767315643302074 The detection is based on PIR which has a range of around 10m (when set to max sensitivity). In your case the object is out of the detection IR pattern of the PIR and subsequently the camera will not continue to record. But if you stay within the detected range then it should continue to record.
