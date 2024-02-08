Reolink Year in Review 2023
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.43 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Never have I seen such lack of respect for a customer like this before. First they run ads in every corner of the app that every customer indirectly pays for when they buy Reolink products. And if you don't like that, they just relentlessly attack you for having that opinion and look for reasons to remove you. In this case the moderator was "threatened" by having his inappropriate conduct documented and reported to the company. Screenshotting public information is no different than video taping people in the public. Ironic isn't it?https://www.reddit.com/r/reolinkcam/comments/1agct55/comment/koix7he/?context=3
@user_788975327735961_788975327735961 Which Ads? I am running both Windows and Android clients and never saw any ad. Which version are you running?
@joseph_1979 Here are the ads I am referring to. In the menu bar there is always some kind of promotion in the bottom that can't be permanently removed. According to this post, there is also an "extended warranty" ad that appears in the main home screen. I also happen to find ads in software to be annoying, just as with unwanted telemarketer calls, email spam, and junk mail. Reolink cannot be considered a serious tech company if they continue to display these types of nuisances to their users like this.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!