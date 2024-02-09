Reolink Year in Review 2023
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Reolink App v4.43 Released
Absolutely rubbish product. If you have any trees in vision it sends notifications with moving leaves and shadows. You can adjust the sensitivity but then you receive no notifications.The vision quality is fine but avoid if you have any trees in vision.
@user_789384361566395_789384361566395 Disable any motion and use AI detection.
@joseph_1979 Thanks for replying. Do you turn off PIR motion?
