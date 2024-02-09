Reolink Year in Review 2023
Hi I am using the RLC-823A camera with the Windows Client (all firmware up to date). If I use the manual PTZ functions, Return to monitor point or Patrol the Client records an alarm and records the video. This creates many false alarms. Would it be possible to forego the frame matching comparison for 1 or 2 seconds so that an alarm is not triggered when using these manual options?
@user_788661826474175_788661826474175 I don't have this type of camera. I suggest you to email support on support @ reolink . Com (delete spaces).
