Am I the only one who finds it weird that doorbell users can't talk to a person?Why are only administrators authorized to use the speak function?That doesn't make any sense in my opinion.Should we now make all users admins? This can't be right. How do you deal with it?
@mig-s_788921991717021 This has been requested for quite some time. It should be across all cameras and not just the doorbell. Admin should [censored]ign any privilege to any user.
