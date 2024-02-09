Reolink Year in Review 2023
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Reolink App v4.43 Released
With TrackMix camera set to only alert on people and vehicles, if there is a vehicle parked in the field of view when the IR lights turn off, a vehicle alert is triggered.Cause: When the IR lights turn off (can be heard with an audible click on the audio feed), the video darkens to almost all black for a second before the aperture adjusts to the new light levels. The vehicle that was visible in the video with the IR lights on, 'disappears' briefly as the video feed goes dark and then 'reappears' once the aperture adjusts to the correct brightness level.Suggested solution: change firmware to briefly disable all alerts when IR is turning off and on.
@user_646334487146521_646334487146521 I have experienced this on another model but for the detrction type being any motion. I disabled any motion and it was fine. Can you increase the alarm delay by 1s and check again?
