Doorbell - is very disappointing I have spent a lot of money with Reolink NVR plus cameras, and solar cameras, now I have got the doorbell on the NVRGreat…. It is not a smart doorbell, just a tidy camera, you get a notification along with all of the other phone notification's….. why does the smart phone not have a visual and audible alarm that indicates there is someone at the door?Just disappointed and considering alternatives to Reolink
@bert-storer_451118655922405 They shall be releasing a new fw which shall include the calling feature. They stated that it shall be released in Feb. So we are all waiting for this upgrade.
Yes we all agree that the door bell was a very big let-down hope the Feb. FW update will make a defence I already had Reolink Nvr system and loved it So I watched you tube reviews like :This Is The King Of Video DoorbellsEverything Smart HomeThis is the ONE to GET!LifeHackster <<<I'm not sure what doorbell they were reviewing but it definitely wasn't the one I'm usingThen spent a full day running a Poe cable to the front door and removing a perfectly good ring doorbell to find out the Reolink doorbell was a huge disappointment that was released far too early
