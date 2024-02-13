Reolink Year in Review 2023
I'm considering Reolink camera as an additional camera. I cannot find any proper demo or screenshot showing the App interface in terms of how it displays the recording history. I saw a old YouTune video but in that video it looked like the person was scrolling through a timeline and watching the recording which I find to be quite a ineffcient way of reviewing recordings. Considering most of the time you want to only see what's relevant. I've used Netatmo for many years and love the app interface on it. I am able to see a timeline with snapshots of exactly what triggered that recording. This way by looking at the snapshot I can decide if it's of interest to watch that particular recording or not. But having to go through entire time will be a bit of a timewaste. Is anyone able to confirm if Reolink app has snapshots for each even recording in the timeline? If someone could share a screenshot of the app view showing this, that would be much appreciated. Thanks.
@user_790914341261457_790914341261457 Check this link https://www.reddit.com/r/reolinkcam/comments/17ymn6g/playback_on_reolink_app/Still needs improvements which we have asked Reolink to implement.
@joseph_1979 Deary me, that looks rather pathetic for an app if i'm honest. I've used Netatmo and other camera brands even logitech that all have event based snapshots in the timeline. Below is a screenshot of the netatmo app timeline. Every event is tagged with a snapshot and an icon indicating what triggered it (e.g. Person, Car, Animal etc). Looking at the screenshot of Reolink app, that just seems like a timeline showing events only which is no diferent to HIK Vision that I use for commercial projects. But this isn't really ideal for home users. Imagine the scenario where you are at work all day then you come home or once in a while you want to just see if anyhting that's of interest or concern needs to be checked on the camera. Using the reolink screenshot method, you'd have to go through entire days recording to see if you spot something. It's a huge waste of time and energy. The timeline snapshot method i only spend very little time reviewing the events in a day.
