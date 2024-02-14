Reolink Year in Review 2023
I have a quick question... If I decide to switch all my cams from WiFi to POE is there a way to retrieve footage from a POE cam via the NVR that has been damaged from an intruder for example? If so how? All my WiFi cams have SD backup for example. Some even have Cloud backup, but it seems to me if a POE cam is damaged viewing the footage is impossible. When my POE cam was disconnected by me for a test the footage could not be accessed. You also can't backup POE cams via SD if they are connected to an NVR directly. Any help would be appreciated. Thank you.
@keoni_704774566166725 Which cameras do you have installed? Normally WIFI dc powered cameras come with Ethernet port and not a POE port. Since you have backups on your SDs then you need to connect the cameras through a switch and from the switch to the router. NVR shall be connected to either the router or the switch. But still the videos stored on the SDs cannot be transferred to the NVR. You need to use the Reolink Windows/Android client to view and download the videos.
@joseph_1979 my question in a nut shell is if my cam is connected directly to the NVR and vandalized can I still view the recording? No SD, no cloud, no switch.
