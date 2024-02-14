Reolink Year in Review 2023
I have a CH01 RLC - 832A over my front door and 4 other D500's For some reason the PTZ has now stopped working its not moving on the 832A even when attempting to manually move it and not moving when people are in the camera to track. I can't move it on the P.c, Mobile app or on the NVR. Climbed up and factory reset the camera and still not working Any ideas on how to resolve this? Previously worked totally fine
@jay-f_681592019362019 Do you hear the motor trying to rotate? What's the temperature at the camera? Have you tried calibration?Is camera still under warranty?
