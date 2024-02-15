Reolink Year in Review 2023
I have 2 Duo 2 cameras connected to my NVR, and neither have audio. When I try to turn on audio in settings, it does not allow me to. Any help would be appreciated.
@lucrativesoldier_91574658023634 I would try to reinstall the firmware and then also ensure that record audio is enabled it cameras settings
@lucrativesoldier_91574658023634 check that you have the newest fw for both the camera and the NVR. Go to Reolink download center.
