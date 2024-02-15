Reolink Year in Review 2023
Curious why the NVR doesn't have the time-lapse feature when the standalone camera does. Will reolink ever be adding that feature to the NVR?
@aleclair840_581151305457842 You need to email Reolink Support on support @ reolink . Com (delete spaces).It cannot be done through the NVR. However, you can connect the cameras through a switch which gives you direct access to the camera and subsequently you can use time lapse.
