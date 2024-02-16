Reolink Year in Review 2023
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.43 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hello,I recently added 2 more cameras to this NVR I currently have 9 cameras total on this system. I have always had the audio disabled for all cameras, when I went to view one of the 2 new cameras today I realized audio was working. I double checked the settings for the specific camera and it shows disabled. I am on on the main admin account I've tried enabling the audio and then disabling the audio, did the same steps with a reboot after each step still continue to get audio on the feed. I have tried to update the NVR but no available updates. Please help???
@mike-torres_542553196896490 I don't have this NVR sbd so can't help. Contact support on support @ reolink . Com (delete spaces)
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!