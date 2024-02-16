Reolink Year in Review 2023
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.43 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Would like to be able to change the substream resolution on my E1 Zoom from 640*480 to 640*360 to get the 16:9 aspect ratio
@andreas0712_450549258559695 submit your request to support on support @ reolink . Com (delete soaces)
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!