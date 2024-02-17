Reolink Year in Review 2023
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.43 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hi!I would like to start/stop the recording via API command, but I was not successful in finding the according command.Someone knows about?My usecase is that I would like to record a 30 seconds video every day to a fixed time. The timer feature in the Reolink app/client seems to only allow to record a full hour as a minimum.Maybe someone can help?
@das-dos_208145718501556 Unfortunately there is no API command which allows you to start/stop live recordings at your request. Just configuration.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!