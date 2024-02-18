Reolink Year in Review 2023
Hi! I have an Argus PT Ultra solar along with an RLN12W NVR and some PoE cameras. The Argus PT Ultra connects fine to the REOLINK 2.4Ghz SSID shared by the RLN12W and also connects to my Amazon eero Pro 6 mesh network fine (I don't know if it is connecting to 5g or 2.4g there though - need to check), but seems to have trouble with the 5G SSID. When I do the camera setup (after holding down the reset [censored]on next to the SD Card slot for a little while and hearing the reset), I scan the REOLINK5G QR code (after checking I entered the right p[censored]word!), and it does say that it connected successfully. But then, when I try to view the camera, or go in to Settings for it, it says device disconnected. I tried extending the wifi antennas with a good cable so that at least one 5G antenna is line of sight to the camera (only about 25 feet away with no obstructions), but no luck. I also noticed that the 5G network is hidden, not advertised. I wish I could control more settings on the RLN12W wifi - not sure if the fact that it is hidden is related. Next thing I'm going to try is to find a 5G channel on my eero, and see if the Argus PT Ultra will connect successfully to that.Anyone have any recommendations?
UPDATE/CORRECTION: This community site won't let me edit the original post. I originally thought I was connecting the Argus PT Ultra to the RLN12W NVR via the Reolink 2.4Ghz SSID, but it seems I cannot connect to the NVR wifi SSIDs at all with this camera. I have to connect it using my Amazon eero Pro 6 SSIDs. Is this normal? In all cases I was able to get the QR code for the Reolink wifi networks to register with the camera, but right after the camera says it is connected, the app attempts to connect and then does not. The camera light is a solid blue the whole time it does this.Just in case it was a signal strength issue, I extended the antenna with shielded cable so that at least one antenna is line of sight to the camera (only about 25 feet away with no obstructions), but no luck. Is this just standard with the Argus PT Ultra? Will not connect to Reolink's own RLN12W 2.4/5G wifi networks?I've reverted back to my Amazon eero Pro 6 SSIDs, but would prefer if I could go with the RLN12W NVR's SSIDs, because why would this NVR have wifi if you can't use it with Reolink's wifi cameras? weird
@chris-m_782570790420725 Reolink battery operated cams cannot be connected to any NVR.E1 Pro is not battery operated cam and thence can be connected as you described.
@joseph_1979 - Thanks!OK, that's a [censored]mer. Side note, I had the same trouble connecting E1 Pro cameras today, and the only thing that worked was connecting them via Ethernet to the NVR and clicking "Sync Wifi". This article helped with that: https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/23138914692633-How-to-Add-Reolink-IP-Cameras-to-Reolink-WiFi-NVR-New-UI-/
